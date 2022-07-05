Japan introduced new sanctions against Russia and Belarus

Japan has approved an additional package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus. Itʼs about restrictive measures against another 90 organizations and individuals of the two countries.

This is stated in a message on the website of the Ministry of Finance of Japan.

The sanctions package includes:

freezing the assets of 57 individuals and 6 companies from Russia, including Deputy Prime Minister Dmytro Hryhorenko, cellist Serhiy Roldugin, relatives of the chairman of the board of directors of Severstal Oleksiy Mordashov;

export restrictions on 65 Russian and 25 Belarusian companies;

restrictions for 5 representatives of the pro-Russian administrations of the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions;

embargo on gold imports;

a ban on the provision of accounting, auditing, consulting and trust services in the Russian Federation.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, about 800 citizens of Russia, Belarus and representatives of the terrorist "LPR" have fallen under Japanese sanctions.