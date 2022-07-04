In Russia, the Center for Registration of Nuclear Explosions on the Planet was launched. It will work around the clock

Today, July 4, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the launch of the Center for Registration of Nuclear Explosions on the planet, which will work around the clock.

Interfax writes about it.

"From July 1, 2022, in order to strengthen the defense capability of our state, regular shifts of the Main Geophysical Monitoring Center have started round-the-clock duty," the message says.

The center will record nuclear explosions in various geospheres and identify the sources of man-made geophysical disturbances. It was opened on June 1 as part of the Special Control Service, which is part of the 12th Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.