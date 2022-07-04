In Russia, the Center for Registration of Nuclear Explosions on the Planet was launched. It will work around the clock

Today, July 4, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the launch of the Center for Registration of Nuclear Explosions on the planet, which will work around the clock.
Interfax writes about it.
"From July 1, 2022, in order to strengthen the defense capability of our state, regular shifts of the Main Geophysical Monitoring Center have started round-the-clock duty," the message says.
The center will record nuclear explosions in various geospheres and identify the sources of man-made geophysical disturbances. It was opened on June 1 as part of the Special Control Service, which is part of the 12th Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
- The Russian authorities and Russian propagandists began to actively threaten the world with nuclear strikes after the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine and the strengthening of sanctions. The Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) indicated that the risk of using nuclear weapons in the world has reached its highest level since the Cold War.
- In June, the Secretary General of NATO stated that the Alliance has not yet recorded the increased readiness of Russiaʼs nuclear forces. At the same time, in the new strategy for the next 10 years, NATO left the nuclear forces of the Alliance as the guarantor of the alliesʼ security.