NATO does not record the increased readiness of Russiaʼs nuclear forces

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) does not see a heightened readiness of Russiaʼs nuclear forces, but considers the Kremlinʼs rattling of nuclear weapons dangerous and irresponsible.

This was stated in an interview with BILD by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

According to him, nuclear war cannot be won, and therefore should not be resolved.

He stressed that the Alliance would protect each of the blocʼs member states.