SIPRI: The risk of using nuclear weapons has reached its highest level since the Cold War

The risk of using nuclear weapons in the world has reached its highest level since the Cold War.

This is stated in the report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

According to experts, the increase in risks is due to the fact that the countries of the "nuclear club" are increasing the number of warheads and modernizing their arsenal. This was announced in 2021 by the United Kingdom and the United States. Pakistan and India are also increasing their stockpiles. Israel is modernizing its arsenal, France has officially launched a third-generation submarine development program, and North Korea is testing nuclear weapons.

Increasing international tensions are exacerbating nuclear rhetoric between states. There are also problems in the field of nuclear diplomacy. SIPRI reminds us that negotiations on strategic stability between Russia and the United States are virtually frozen. In addition, the permanent members of the UN Security Council — Russia, China, France, Britain, and the United States — have not acceded to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

In addition, against the background of the military invasion of Ukraine, Russia began to threaten nuclear war in the world.