Kim Jong-Un plans to increase North Koreaʼs nuclear arsenal

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has said he wants to accelerate the countryʼs nuclear arsenal.

This was reported by Reuters, citing local media.

Kim Jong-Un announced these plans during a military parade on April 25 to mark the anniversary of the founding of the North Korean military.

"The nuclear forces of our Republic should be fully prepared to fulfil their responsible mission and put their unique deterrent in motion at any time", he said.

Representatives of the United States and South Korea say they are noticing signs of new construction at the only known nuclear test site in North Korea, which was officially closed in 2018. This suggests that Pyongyang may be preparing to resume nuclear weapons testing.