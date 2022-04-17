North Korea has tested new missiles designed to carry nuclear warheads

North Korea has tested a new type of guided missile that can increase the effectiveness of tactical nuclear weapons.

Yonhap reported this with reference to the state agency KCNA.

On Saturday, the DPRK military launched two missiles from the east coast toward the sea, which flew about 110 kilometers. The test was personally inspected by Kim Jong Un.

Earlier, the United States warned of a possible nuclear weapons test by North Korea on April 15, the countryʼs main national holiday — Sun Day (anniversary of Kim Il Sung). The AFP agency pointed out that Pyongyang has not tested nuclear weapons since 2017.