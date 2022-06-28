Russia is threatening NATO countries with strikes. Roscosmos publishes satellite images of “decision-making centers” and their coordinates

Russia's leadership has decided to threaten to strike major NATO members. "Roscosmos" (Russian State Space Corporation) published on its Telegram satellite images of "decision-making centers" in Washington, London, Paris, Berlin and Brussels, indicating their coordinates "just in case".

This is how Russia reacts to the NATO summit in Madrid, where they can approve a new strategic concept and discuss additional support for Ukraine.

The Russians also published a photo of the venue of the summit.