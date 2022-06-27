NATO will approve a new strategic concept that will identify Russia as the biggest threat

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that at this weekʼs summit in Madrid, the Alliance plans to approve a concept recognizing Russia as a direct threat to NATO.

He told about it at a press conference, Evropeyska Pravda reports

"This weekʼs NATO summit in Madrid will be crucial with many important decisions, including a new Strategic Concept of a new security reality, fundamental shifts in NATO deterrence and defense, and support for Ukraine now and in the future. I expect it to become clear that the Allies consider Russia the most serious and direct threat to our security," he said.

NATO also plans to strengthen its eastern flank and increase its alert force to more than 300 thousand troops.