NATO has officially recognized Russia as a threat to Allied security. The Alliance has adopted a new strategic concept until 2030

Today, 29 June, at the NATO Summit in Madrid, the Allies approved a new strategic concept until 2030, which officially recognizes Russia as the most serious and direct threat to Allied security.

This was reported by the NATO press service.

NATO has officially recognized Russia as a direct threat. NATOʼs new strategic concept has changed Russiaʼs status, with the Alliance now identifying Russia as the most serious and direct threat to Allied security.

The new concept sets out the Allianceʼs priorities, objectives and approaches for the next decade. It assesses and takes into account the security situation, explains NATOʼs key objective of collective defense, and outlines strategies for joint action, deterrence and crisis prevention.

In addition to Russia, the document refers to China, which poses challenges to the security, interests and values of allies. The document also mentions climate change, which is a "significant problem of our time."

According to European Pravda, which has the text of the concept at its disposal, the new strategy assumes that the Allianceʼs nuclear forces remain the highest guarantee of Allied security. At the same time, NATO believes that the circumstances in which the Alliance will have to use nuclear weapons are highly unlikely.

The Strategic Concept is updated approximately every ten years and is NATOʼs second most important document.