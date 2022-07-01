British intelligence: Russia left Snake Island due to garrison isolation and growing vulnerability to UAF strikes

The Russian army left Zmiiny Island precisely because of the isolation of the military garrison and its growing vulnerability to Ukrainian strikes, and not as a "gesture of goodwill," as it claims.

This is stated in the summary of British intelligence as of the morning of July 1.

For example, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been attacking the Russian garrison on the island over the past few weeks using missiles and drones. In addition, Ukraine used anti-ship missiles to stop Russian warships trying to replenish supplies on the island.