British intelligence: Russia left Snake Island due to garrison isolation and growing vulnerability to UAF strikes

The Russian army left Zmiiny Island precisely because of the isolation of the military garrison and its growing vulnerability to Ukrainian strikes, and not as a "gesture of goodwill," as it claims.
This is stated in the summary of British intelligence as of the morning of July 1.
For example, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been attacking the Russian garrison on the island over the past few weeks using missiles and drones. In addition, Ukraine used anti-ship missiles to stop Russian warships trying to replenish supplies on the island.
As for the situation in Donbas, Russian ground forces claim to have captured the village of Privillya near Lysychansk. Intense fighting is likely to continue for the dominant height around the Lysychansk refinery.
- On June 30, 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the withdrawal of its troops from Zmiiny Island. It is located along the main sea routes to Odesa and adjacent ports. The Russian army captured it on the first day of the war.
- Since the beginning of June, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been methodically striking at Russian positions on Zmiiny. Boats and ships supplying the Russian garrison on the island also came under fire.