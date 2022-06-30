Strike on the shopping center in Kremenchuk: rescuers found another 14 fragments of human bodies in a day

Rescuers found 14 fragments of human bodies on the territory of the Amstor shopping center destroyed by a Russian missile in Kremenchuk.
Svitlana Rybalko, a spokeswoman for the Poltava Oblast State Emergency Service, told Suspilne about this.
According to her, this is the largest number of body parts found during the day.
In total, 22 fragments of bodies have been found on the territory of the destroyed shopping center since the beginning of the emergency works.
- In the afternoon of June 27, Russia struck a missile at the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk. About a thousand people were there before the air raid, but when it started, many of them managed to leave the mall, but the mall still had workers and some visitors. The Russians hit with X-22 missiles fired from long-range Tu-22 M3 bombers. They were launched from the Kursk region. The SBU has gathered numerous pieces of evidence that the Russians knowingly committed a war crime.