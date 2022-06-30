Strike on the shopping center in Kremenchuk: rescuers found another 14 fragments of human bodies in a day

Rescuers found 14 fragments of human bodies on the territory of the Amstor shopping center destroyed by a Russian missile in Kremenchuk.

Svitlana Rybalko, a spokeswoman for the Poltava Oblast State Emergency Service, told Suspilne about this.

According to her, this is the largest number of body parts found during the day.

In total, 22 fragments of bodies have been found on the territory of the destroyed shopping center since the beginning of the emergency works.