NATO has agreed on a new aid package for Ukraine and will facilitate its transition to Western arms

NATO countries have agreed on a new support package for Ukraine.

This was stated by the Secretary-General of the Alliance Jens Stoltenberg on the first day of the NATO summit in Madrid.

"Today, the leaders agreed to strengthen our support by agreeing on a comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine. This includes secure communications, fuel, medical equipment, and bulletproof vests, mine and chemical and biological threats equipment, and hundreds of portable drone protection systems,” Stoltenberg said.

He added that in the long run, the countries will help Ukraine to switch from Soviet weapons to modern NATO weapons.

"All this testifies to our devotion to the future of Ukraine and to the fact that our devotion is unshakable. A strong, independent Ukraine is vital to the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area," said the NATO Secretary-General.