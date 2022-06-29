German Chancellor Scholz: NATO will supply Ukraine with weapons for the war against Russia as much as necessary

NATO allies will supply Ukraine with weapons for the war against Russia as much as necessary, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Madrid today.

This was reported by Reuters.

"It is good that the countries gathered here, and many others, are helping Ukraine to defend itself by providing financial and humanitarian assistance, as well as the weapons that Ukraine urgently needs," Scholz told reporters.

The point, he added, is that NATO will continue to do so — and intensively — as long as it is necessary for Ukraine to be able to defend itself.