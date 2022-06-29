German Chancellor Scholz: NATO will supply Ukraine with weapons for the war against Russia as much as necessary

NATO allies will supply Ukraine with weapons for the war against Russia as much as necessary, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Madrid today.
This was reported by Reuters.
"It is good that the countries gathered here, and many others, are helping Ukraine to defend itself by providing financial and humanitarian assistance, as well as the weapons that Ukraine urgently needs," Scholz told reporters.
The point, he added, is that NATO will continue to do so — and intensively — as long as it is necessary for Ukraine to be able to defend itself.
- Today, at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the Allianceʼs summit in Madrid, US President Joe Biden announced the strengthening of the US military presence in Europe due to Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine and threats to EU countries.
- On 27 June, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that at this weekʼs summit in Madrid, the Alliance plans to approve a concept recognizing Russia as a direct threat to NATO.