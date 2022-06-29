Joe Biden: The United States is increasing its military presence in Europe because of Russia

US President Joe Biden has announced a strengthening of the US military presence in Europe due to Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine and threats to EU countries.

He stated this during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the Alliance summit in Madrid, Evropeyska Pravda reports.

In fact, this means that US troops are sending significant forces to Europe.

Two more destroyers will be sent to the Roth naval base in Spain, increasing their number to six. Two additional squadrons of fifth-generation F-35 fighter-bombers will be sent to the UK.

The headquarters of the 5th US Army will be located in Poland, and an additional brigade will be sent to Romania. Additional US units will appear in the Baltic states, and air defense units will be strengthened in Germany and Italy.

NATO countries will also strengthen the Allianceʼs eastern and southern borders separately.