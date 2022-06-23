The European Broadcasting Union has confirmed that the next Eurovision Song Contest will not be held in Ukraine

The European Television and Radio Broadcasting Union (EBU) has reaffirmed its decision not to host Eurovision 2023 in Ukraine due to the war. The organizers are currently looking for another country to hold the competition.

This is stated in a statement issued by the union on June 23.

"The union fully understands the disappointment caused by the announcement that the Eurovision 2023 contest cannot be held in Ukraine. The decision is dictated by the obligation to ensure the fulfillment of conditions that guarantee the safety and protection of all those who work and participate in the event, the planning of which must begin immediately in the country that will host the competition," the union said.

The rules of the competition state that the event can be postponed in force majeure situations, such as war. The main risk identified by the organizers is the risk of air raids or attacks using drones or missiles.

In addition, the EBU sought the advice of an outside security expert, who made it clear that the countermeasures proposed to mitigate threats in event planning in Ukraine were insufficient for an international public event and assessed the risks as high.

As for the possibility of holding the competition in the border area near the neighboring country (probably Uzhhorod or Chop, located on the border with Hungary and Slovakia), the characteristics of the proposed venues and the lack of necessary infrastructure do not meet the requirements of Eurovision.