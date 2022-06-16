Lithuania has recognized moving Ukrainians to Russia as a deportation

The Lithuanian Seimas has recognized the deportation of Ukrainians to Russia as the deportation of the Ukrainian nation.

Delfi writes about it.

This decision was adopted by the parliament on Thursday by 50 votes in favor. The relevant resolution was presented by parliamentarians from various factions, including opposition parties.

The resolution condemns the fact that more than a million civilians have been evicted from their homes and forcibly deported to Russia or its controlled territories in order to destroy their Ukrainian identity. It is noted that among these deported civilians are 200 thousand children.

The Seimas also called on other states to prosecute those who organize or participate in the forced deportation of Ukrainians, commit crimes against humanity, genocide, and other war crimes.