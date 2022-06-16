Lithuania has recognized moving Ukrainians to Russia as a deportation

The Lithuanian Seimas has recognized the deportation of Ukrainians to Russia as the deportation of the Ukrainian nation.
Delfi writes about it.
This decision was adopted by the parliament on Thursday by 50 votes in favor. The relevant resolution was presented by parliamentarians from various factions, including opposition parties.
The resolution condemns the fact that more than a million civilians have been evicted from their homes and forcibly deported to Russia or its controlled territories in order to destroy their Ukrainian identity. It is noted that among these deported civilians are 200 thousand children.
The Seimas also called on other states to prosecute those who organize or participate in the forced deportation of Ukrainians, commit crimes against humanity, genocide, and other war crimes.
- On April 21, the Estonian parliament was the first in the world to recognize Russiaʼs actions in Ukraine as genocide. On the same day, the Latvian Seimas made such a decision.
- On April 28, the Canadian parliament unanimously recognized Russiaʼs crimes in Ukraine as genocide.
- On May 10, the Lithuanian parliament became the first in the world to recognize Russia as a terrorist state. The deputies also unanimously acknowledged that the war crimes of the Russian military in Ukraine are genocide of the Ukrainian people.
- On May 11, the Czech Senate also recognized the crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people.