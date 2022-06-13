In Poltava oblast, the commander of the so-called “DNR Peopleʼs Militia” Department was sentenced to 15 years in prison

In Poltava Oblast, the commander of the so-called "DNR Peopleʼs Militia" branch was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

At the end of February this year, a resident of temporarily occupied Donetsk joined the so-called "DNR Peopleʼs Militia" for the "post" of branch commander. He was given a camouflage uniform of the Russian Armed Forces and a weapon.

The man arrived in Sumy oblast as part of an illegal armed group and carried out the orders of commanders of the Russian army. He was on duty at checkpoints, checking people and vehicles, as well as entering the territory of one of the enterprises and looting property together with Russian servicemen.

The court found the "DNR" member guilty of treason committed under martial law, participation in activities of an armed group not provided for by law, as well as violating the laws and customs of war.