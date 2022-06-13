The mayor of Sviatohirsk sided with the occupiers. He had already reported to Pushylin

The mayor of Sviatohirsk, Volodymyr Bandura, sided with the occupiers. He has already met with the so-called “DNR” leader Pushylin, who appointed him head of the occupation administration.

Pushylin himself wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

The leader of the so-called “DNR” noted that he had been "in touch" with Bandura for a long time and that he had been waiting for "liberation" all this time and supported the war in Ukraine.

For this, Pushylin appointed Bandura head of the occupation administration of Sviatohirsk, because he "did not leave the city and people trust him."

A few days ago, the State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal case against Bandura himself for treason.