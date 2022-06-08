The State Bureau of Investigations opened a case against the mayor of Sviatohirsk, Volodymyr Bandura, regarding his possible treason

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the treason of the mayor of Sviatohirsk (Donetsk Oblast) Volodymyr Bandura, who publicly supported the Russian occupiers.

The bureau announced this on June 8.

Thus, Bandura gave interviews to Russian propagandists, in which he publicly discredited the Armed Forces and the state authorities of Ukraine.

In one such video, he publicly supported the occupiersʼ propaganda views, discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the state authorities, and spreading the Russian narrative that the Ukrainian military allegedly set fire to the All Saints Monastery of the Svyatogirsk Lavra.

Investigators are currently deciding whether to report him on suspicion of treason. The punishment is imprisonment for up to 15 years or life imprisonment.