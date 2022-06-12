News

The Latvian Foreign Minister “congratulated” the Russians on the day of the Russian Federation and wished them defeat

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics wished the Russians defeat on Russia Day.

"Russia is marking its National, I wish defeat in the aggressive war against Ukraine, abandoning imperial ambitions and unltimately creation of modern, democratic and legal state," he wrote on Twitter.