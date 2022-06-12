The Latvian Foreign Minister “congratulated” the Russians on the day of the Russian Federation and wished them defeat

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics wished the Russians defeat on Russia Day.
"Russia is marking its National, I wish defeat in the aggressive war against Ukraine, abandoning imperial ambitions and unltimately creation of modern, democratic and legal state," he wrote on Twitter.
- On April 21, the Latvian Seimas declared Russiaʼs war against Ukraine genocide.
- On May 12, the demolition of Soviet monuments was allowed in Latvia. The Seimas has terminated Article 13 of the Latvian-Russian Treaty on the Preservation of Memorial Buildings. Latvia justified this decision by the fact that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine.
- On June 6, the National Council for Electronic Media of Latvia banned the broadcasting of all Russian TV channels in the country until Russia ends the war and returns Crimea.