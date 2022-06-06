Latvia has banned the broadcasting of all Russian TV channels until Russia stops the war and returns Crimea

Latviaʼs National Electronic Media Council has banned all Russian TV channels from broadcasting in the country. Approximately 80 such channels were available to residents.

Delfi writes about it.

The decision was made on the basis of a recent law stipulating that programs registered in a country that threatens the independence and territorial integrity of other states cannot operate in Latvia.

The ban on TV channels will take effect on June 9 and will last until Russia ends the war in Ukraine and returns Crimea.