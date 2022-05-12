In Latvia, the demolition of Soviet monuments was allowed

In Latvia, the Seimas voted in an urgent reading for a bill that terminates Article 13 of the Latvian-Russian agreement — on the preservation of memorial buildings. Latvia justifies its decision to refuse to comply with the article of the international agreement by the fact that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine.

This was reported by Delfi.

Thus, the Seimas removed the legal obstacle to the demolition of the monument in the Pardaugava district. As the monument is located in the capital, the decision and implementation of the decision should be provided by the Riga City Council. Riga Mayor Martins Stakis said that the monument would probably not be demolished before the October 1 parliamentary elections.

"This has no place in our country and the capital. This is the opinion of the majority of society. By making a decision today, we will have the right to establish for ourselves what is happening to Soviet monuments in our country, "said MP Christa Bauman.