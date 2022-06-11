The Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany expects the delivery of the latest German air defense system in October

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said that in October Germany could start supplying Ukraine with the latest IRIS-T air defense system.

He said this in an interview with NV, the Ukrainian media outlet.

According to the Ukrainian ambassador, the first money from €1 billion, laid in the budget of the German Ministry of Defense to help Ukraine, will be spent on the IRIS-T missile system. Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed this.

"The IRIS-T system is the only thing I have thanked the Chancellor and the [German] government for in recent months. We have been working on it since the first days of the war. This system is the coolest in the world. It can be compared to the American Patriot. This is a German product," Melnyk said.

This air defense system is able to protect the territory the size of Kyiv. Ukraine will be able to put it around cities and the most important objects in three or four years.

He also added that the production of these weapons will be completed in late summer. The next stage is training, and delivery will be in October.