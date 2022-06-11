At the end of June, Germany will deliver self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine — the ambassador of Ukraine

Ukraine will receive seven self-propelled howitzers from Germany on June 22. Probably, these are PzH 2000, which are already being tested by the Armed Forces.

This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andriy Melnyk in an interview with NV.

According to him, Germany will hand over 30 self-propelled Gepard anti-aircraft systems.

“This is also an old weapon, 30 units: 15 Gepards [will be delivered] until the end of July, another 15 — until the end of August. That is, only two decisions of all announced by the German government to date, are now under implementation," said the ambassador.

The diplomat noted that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Germany has sent small arms to Ukraine, including Stinger MANPADS, mines, grenades, machine guns, trucks and armored vehicles, but no heavy weapons have been delivered.