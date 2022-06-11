Russian passports were handed out in Kherson. They were received by 23 people, among them — the collaborant “mayor”

Russian passports were handed out in the temporarily occupied Kherson today. They were received by 23 local residents.
This was reported by Russian propaganda media.
Among those who received a Russian passport was Vladimir Saldo, the former mayor and now "head" of the occupying Kherson Military-Civil Administration. He was the mayor of Kherson from 2002 to 2012, as well as a Member of Parliament from the pro-Russian Party of Regions.
- On May 28, the Russians in Kherson Oblast closed the "borders" with the unoccupied regions (these are the neighboring Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts). It is now possible to leave the occupied territories only through the occupied Crimea or in the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
- Russia wants to annex Kherson Oblast via the "Crimean scenario”. The occupants promise to prepare a "referendum" by autumn.
- In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the occupiers also began handing out Russian passports.