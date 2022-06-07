In Russia, Kherson oblast wants to join the “Crimean scenario”. “Referendum” to be prepared by autumn

The Putin administration announced a "Crimean scenario" of joining the occupied Kherson oblast to Russia.

This was stated by the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Serhiy Kiriyenko during a visit to the oblast. Ihor Kastsyukevich, a State Duma deputy and coordinator of United Russia on youth policy, wrote about his arrival.

In addition to the "Crimean scenario", Kiriyenko said that the issuance of Russian passports in the oblast "will begin soon."