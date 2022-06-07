In Russia, Kherson oblast wants to join the “Crimean scenario”. “Referendum” to be prepared by autumn

The Putin administration announced a "Crimean scenario" of joining the occupied Kherson oblast to Russia.
This was stated by the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Serhiy Kiriyenko during a visit to the oblast. Ihor Kastsyukevich, a State Duma deputy and coordinator of United Russia on youth policy, wrote about his arrival.
In addition to the "Crimean scenario", Kiriyenko said that the issuance of Russian passports in the oblast "will begin soon."
Later, the head of the Kherson oblast military administration Hennady Lahuta clarified on the telethon that on Monday, June 6, the occupiers held a meeting attended by Kiriyenko, who set a task for collaborators to prepare a "referendum" on the inclusion of the oblast in Russia.
- On May 28, the Russians in the Kherson region closed the "borders" with the unoccupied oblasts (these are the neighboring Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts). It is now possible to leave the occupied territories only in the occupied Crimea or in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia oblast.
- On June 1, the occupiers completely cut off communications in Kherson oblast, leaving residents of the oblast without Ukrainian mobile communications and internet access, as well as without the ability to use landlines. It will not be possible to restore communication in the near future, as the equipment is under the full control of the Russian military.