Bloomberg: The European Commission will recommend granting Ukraine EU candidate status

Next week, the European Commission will advise deciding on granting Ukraine candidate status.

This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to people who are familiar with this issue.

The recommendation, which is to be discussed and adopted by the EU College of Commissioners, will be accompanied by conditions related to the rule of law and anti-corruption legislation.

The blocʼs leaders are set to discuss the issue in Brussels on June 23-24, and several countries have said they oppose the move because "Ukraine cannot be preferred to existing candidates". The conclusion is expected to be adopted on June 17.