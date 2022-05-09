Ukraine has completed the second part of the EU membership questionnaire

Ukraine filled in the second part of the questionnaire to obtain the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union.
This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, showing a completed document to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
"Thank you for the clear signals of support on this important path for us," the head of state said.
In turn, the President of the European Commission said after the conversation that she expects to receive a questionnaire filled out in Ukraine.
"The European Commission will seek its opinion on granting Ukraine EU candidate status in June," she said on Twitter.
- On February 28, after the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union.
- On April 8, in Kyiv, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen presented the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a questionnaire on Ukraineʼs membership in the European Union.