Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration says Ukraine will receive EU candidate status in June

At a meeting of EU leaders in June, Ukraine will be granted EU candidate status.
This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olga Stefanishyna on the national telethon.
"We expect that when the EU leaders meet again in June this year, a decision will be made to grant Ukraine candidate status," Stefanishyna said.
She aded that some of the submitted documents have already been processed by the European Union, and the EU praised the work of the Ukrainian side with these papers.
"And we are preparing to complete all the work by the end of next week to transfer the Book of our statehood to the entire European Union," said the Deputy Prime Minister.
- On February 28, after the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union.
- On April 8, in Kyiv, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen presented the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with a questionnaire on Ukraineʼs membership in the European Union.
- On April 17, Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Presidential Office said that Ukraine had already completed the questionnaire needed to join the EU.