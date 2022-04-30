Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration says Ukraine will receive EU candidate status in June

At a meeting of EU leaders in June, Ukraine will be granted EU candidate status.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olga Stefanishyna on the national telethon.

"We expect that when the EU leaders meet again in June this year, a decision will be made to grant Ukraine candidate status," Stefanishyna said.

She aded that some of the submitted documents have already been processed by the European Union, and the EU praised the work of the Ukrainian side with these papers.

"And we are preparing to complete all the work by the end of next week to transfer the Book of our statehood to the entire European Union," said the Deputy Prime Minister.