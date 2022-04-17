Presidentʼs Office: Ukraine has already completed the questionnaire required for EU accession

Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, said that Ukraine had already completed the questionnaire needed to join the EU. This document will be submitted to the European Commission, which will assess whether Ukraine meets the criteria for membership in the European Union.

He stated this on the air of the telethon.

"As the President promised Ursula von der Leyen when she visited Ukraine on April 8, Ukraine would fill out a questionnaire that Ms. Ursula had brought with her within a week. Today is a week, and we can say that the document brought by Ms. Ursula from the Ukrainian side is complete. Therefore, the ball will be on the side of the European Commission. It will prepare an appropriate recommendation on whether Ukraine meets the Copenhagen membership criteria. Without such a recommendation, no one will take us to the EU", Zhovkva said.

The European Commission expects that the European Commission will confirm Ukraineʼs compliance with the necessary criteria and recommend that EU member states grant Ukraine candidate status. This decision is expected in June.

"And then negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU should begin immediately. And when we hold such talks, we can already talk about Ukraineʼs full membership in the EU", he said.