The President of the European Commission hands Ukraine a questionnaire on EU membership

In Kyiv, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen handed the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky a questionnaire on Ukraineʼs membership in the European Union.

This was reported by Reuters.

Ursula von der Leyen also added that filling would take weeks, as usual. Zelensky assured her that Ukraine would be ready with answers in a week.

"Russia will descend into economic, financial and technological decay, while Ukraine is marching towards the European future, this is what I see", added the head of the European Commission.

On February 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union.