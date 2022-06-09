The European Commission has announced the date when the assessment of Ukraineʼs application for EU membership will be approved

Next week, the European Commission will begin discussing the decision on Ukraineʼs application to join the European Union. The final assessment is scheduled for June 17.

This was announced by EU representative Eric Mammer.

According to him, the discussion process will begin on Monday, June 13. That is when the first debates between the European Commissioners on the latest applications for EU membership from Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova will take place.

Making a decision after these discussions is scheduled for June 17. After that, the recommendations of the European Commission will be passed on to the leaders of the EU member states, who will decide at the summit on June 23-24 whether to give these countries the status of a candidate for accession to the European Union.