June 7 events in Babelʼs review: the occupiers fire on Kharkiv again, and Russia began to hand over the bodies of soldiers who died at Azovstal

The day before the Ukrainian army twice struck with helicopters on the accumulation of forces and positions of the enemy in Kherson oblast and struck two air blows on enemy ammunition depots in Mykolaiv oblast. At night the enemy struck from "Uragan" on the Zelenodolsk community of the Kryvyi Rih area — one person is wounded, and houses are damaged. The occupiers also fired on Seredyna-Buda in Sumy oblast. The shelling began at about 5 a.m., with seven mortar rounds, then artillery fire. No one was injured, and six private homes were destroyed by fire. The Russians continue to storm Sievierodonetsk, and in the direction of Novookhtyrka and Voronovo, the Ukrainian military repulsed enemy attacks.

Today, the Russians fired Kharkiv with artillery, as well as the villages of Cherkaska Lozova, Slatyne in the Kharkiv district and Korobochkyne in the Chuhuiv district. According to preliminary reports, at least three people were killed. At least six others were injured.

Russia has begun handing over to Ukraine the bodies of fighters who died at the Azovstal plant during the defense of Mariupol — they have already been brought to Kyiv for DNA identification. This was reported by the Associated Press, citing the words of the speaker of the Azov Regiment Anna Holovko, and the ex-commander of the regiment Maksym Zhorin.

In Prykarpattia, the organizers of the scheme of illegal crossing of the state border by conscripts were exposed. According to the investigation, the head of the visa agency, with the prior conspiracy of other persons, set up a scheme of illegal transportation of conscripts across the state border of Ukraine to the European Union. The service cost € 7,000.

Prosecutors of the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office filed an indictment against a resident of Kyiv oblast who handed over self-defense activists from his village to the Russian occupiers. He is accused of treason under martial law.

Ukraine and the UN and partners are working on the possibility of creating a humanitarian corridor for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. However, given Russiaʼs recent missile strike on a grain terminal in Mykolayiv, Ukraine cannot rule out that Russia plans to use such a corridor to attack Odesa and southern Ukraine. That is why the resumption of navigation requires effective security guarantees — in the form of weapons to protect the coast from threats from the sea and with the involvement of naval forces of third countries to patrol the relevant part of the Black Sea.

The EU has excluded the blocking of cloud technologies for Russia from the sixth sanctions package, said Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office. There were no clarifications or explanations from EU officials on this issue.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson believes that the world should not force Ukraine into a "bad peace" with Russia. At a government meeting, he noted that Britain "will remain at the forefront" of support for Ukraine. Yesterday, members of the British Parliament from the Conservative Party by secret ballot were unable to declare a vote of no confidence in Johnson — 211 deputies voted against his resignation, only 148 — in favor.

Poland has signed one of the largest arms contracts with Ukraine in 30 years. This was stated by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

New Zealand has imposed sanctions on Russian state-owned enterprises and defense structures. According to Foreign Minister Nanai Mahuta, Gazprom has also been restricted. A total of 44 structures were targeted, including six Belarusian defense structures.

Japan has imposed new sanctions on Russian banks over the war in Ukraine. Moscow Credit Bank and Rosselkhozbank were restricted.