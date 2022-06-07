A man who handed over local defense fighters to the Russian occupiers will be tried in Kyiv Oblast

Prosecutors of the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office filed an indictment against a resident of Kyiv Oblast. He is accused of treason under martial law.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to police, the suspect at the beginning of the Russian invasion, along with other residents of the village of Peremoha, Brovary district, Kyiv Oblast, formed a self-defense unit. After the Russian occupation of the village, he informed the Russian military about five local self-defense fighters. He also handed over to the occupiers the organizer of the detachment, noting that he was the one who gave instructions to the self-defense forces on the methods of destroying Russian military equipment.

The occupiers captured self-defense fighters. They put hats on their heads so that they covered their faces, placed them against the fence with their hands tied behind their backs, and fired in their direction, imitating execution. All the prisoners were held captive until the liberation of the village.