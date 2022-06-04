Ministry of Internal Affairs: Law enforcement officers identify more than 200 civilians in Kyiv oblast who died at the hands of the occupiers

Law enforcement officers are still identifying more than 200 civilians killed by Russians in Kyiv oblast.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Ukrainians who were shot and tortured by the Russians are still being found in Kyiv oblast. To date, more than 1,300 bodies of civilians have been exhumed. After investigative actions at the burial site, they were sent to the morgue, where they underwent forensic examinations. At the same time, more than 200 people have not been identified, "said Interior Ministry spokeswoman Aliona Matveyeva.