In Kyiv oblast, police found the bodies of two more civilians killed by the occupiers

Investigators and criminal investigators of the Kyiv Oblast Police exhumed the bodies of two residents of the village of Buzova. Civilians were killed by the Russian occupiers in the Bucha district.

This was reported by the police of Kyiv oblast.

Police found that in late February, an elderly woman was killed by shelling in her own backyard, and in early March, the occupiers killed her 27-year-old grandson. Relatives buried the dead in the local cemetery.