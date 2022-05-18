The bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by Russians have already been found in Kyiv oblast

As of May 18, the bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by the occupiers were found in Kyiv oblast.
This was announced on the national telethon by the head of the National Police of Kyiv oblast Andriy Niebytov.
"Today there are 1,288 bodies of dead people. I emphasize — civilians! Most of them were shot with automatic weapons," he said. Niebitov added that law enforcement officers continue to identify the burial places of killed people, inspecting the territory occupied by the enemy.
- Earlier, The Wall Street Journal published a video showing the "road of death" between the villages of Motyzhyn and Yasnohorodka in Kyiv oblast. The bodies of 37 civilians who died at the hands of the Russian military were found there.
- Russian troops entered the territory of Kyiv oblast on the first day of the full-scale invasion — February 24. They occupied Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, and surrounding villages. From the first days of March, the occupiers began to kill locals. On April 1, the Ukrainian army entered Bucha. Within a day, the bodies of the dead were removed from the streets. Shortly afterward, on April 5, corpses began to be exhumed from mass graves arranged by Russian soldiers. At the end of April, there were 1,187 Ukrainians killed by Russian soldiers in the Kyiv oblast, 1,080 of them in the Bucha district.