The bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by Russians have already been found in Kyiv oblast

As of May 18, the bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by the occupiers were found in Kyiv oblast.

This was announced on the national telethon by the head of the National Police of Kyiv oblast Andriy Niebytov.

"Today there are 1,288 bodies of dead people. I emphasize — civilians! Most of them were shot with automatic weapons," he said. Niebitov added that law enforcement officers continue to identify the burial places of killed people, inspecting the territory occupied by the enemy.