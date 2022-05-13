The Wall Street Journal showed the road of death between Motyzhyn and Yasnohorodka. The bodies of 37 civilians were found there

A video has been published showing the road of death between the villages of Motyzhyn and Yasnohorodka in Kyiv oblast. The bodies of 37 civilians who died at the hands of the Russian military were found there.
The video was published by The Wall Street Journal.
Journalists studied videos from car recorders, talked to eyewitnesses and explored a seven-kilometer section. The Russians fired mortars and firearms at the road. The moments of the shelling were recorded by registrars.
Dozens of Ukrainian civilians were killed on a 7-kilometer stretch of road near Kyiv in March. Analysis of videos, photos and posts on social networks WSJ shows how Russian troops were stationed on the road to fire and kidnap civilians.
- Earlier, CNN published another video of the war crimes of the Russian military in Ukraine. The occupiers shot dead two civilians on the territory of a car dealership on the outskirts of Kyiv — it was caught on video surveillance cameras. The owner of the car dealership and a security guard were killed.
- Russian troops entered the territory of Kyiv oblast on the first day of the full-scale invasion — February 24. They occupied Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel and surrounding villages. From the first days of March, the occupiers began to kill locals. On April 1, the Ukrainian army entered Bucha. Within a day, the bodies of the dead were removed from the streets. Shortly afterwards, on April 5, corpses began to be exhumed from mass graves erected by Russian soldiers. At the end of April, there were 1,187 Ukrainians killed by Russian soldiers in the Kyiv oblast and 1,080 in the Bucha district.