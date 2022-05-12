CNN published a video in which the Russian military shot dead two unarmed Ukrainians

A new video of Russian military war crimes in Ukraine has been published. The occupiers shot dead two civilians on the territory of a car dealership on the outskirts of Kyiv — it was caught on video surveillance cameras. The owner of the car dealership and a security guard were killed.

The video was published by CNN.

It happened in March on the outskirts of Kiev. The Russians killed the owner of the enterprise and a 68-year-old security guard. After that, Russian soldiers went to the office of the car dealership and searched it.

The video shows five Russian soldiers approaching the car dealership and being met by the owner and security guard with their hands raised. After the conversation, both men calmly went deep into the territory, but two Russians shot them from behind, in the back and the men fell to the ground.

One of the men died on the spot, and the other was able to get up, walk to the room and call for help, but without waiting for it he died of blood loss.