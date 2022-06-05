Events of June 5. The Ukrainian Armed Forces recaptured half of Sievierodonetsk, the occupiers again fired missiles at Kyiv, another Russian general was killed

Yesterday because of Russian missile strike three people were killed in Mykolayiv, several civilians got serious wounds. A spokesman for the military commandantʼs office said that high-rise buildings, cars and a large warehouse had been damaged and burned down. The Russians fired rockets at the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, at night. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but there are serious injuries at two enterprises in the city. Several explosions took place in Kyiv in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts — the occupiers launched 5 X-22 missiles from Tu-95 aircraft from the Caspian Sea, one missile was shot down. There are no victims, one person was hospitalized. In Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, the Russians fired at Azot plant, in Lysychansk — at police and post office buildings, there are casualties among civilians.

The Russians controlled 70% of Sievierodonetsk, but were repulsed after two days of fighting, now the city is divided in half. The occupiers lost a large number of personnel, eight Russians were taken prisoner. All reserves of the Russian army are aimed at capturing Sievierodonetsk and the Lysychansk — Bakhmut highway. According to the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration Serhiy Haidai, the commander of the Russian army has been tasked with capturing the city and the highway by June 10, so for the next five days the Russians will try to level Luhansk Oblast to the ground.

Ukrainian lawyer and founder of Miller law firm Masi Nayyem was seriously injured in the war zone. This was announced by businessman Andriy Stavnitser. Nayyem was hospitalized in Dnipro city.

The occupiers resumed the offensive in the Svyatogirsk area, but suffered significant losses in manpower, weapons and equipment. The Russians are trying to move in the direction of the settlement of the Staryi Caravan. The fighting continues. The historical monument of the Svyatogшrsk Lavra — the Hermitage of All Saints was destroyed by fire after an enemy projectile hit.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited the leading positions of Ukrainian defenders in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. He got acquainted with the operational situation at the front line of defense, talked to the military, and presented gifts to them. Almost 60% of the Oblast is occupied by Russians, 77 settlements are without electricity due to hostilities. The enemy destroyed 2,701 infrastructure facilities, of which almost 700 have been restored to date.

According to unconfirmed information, the so-called commander of the “DPR” “army corps”, Major General Roman Kutuzov, died in Ukraine. A number of publicists and Russian propagandists wrote about his death. Some Russian media reported that "a very high-ranking DPR commander died heroically." However, they did not specify who they were talking about.

A parliamentary delegation from the Republic of Korea led by the leader of the ruling Peopleʼs Power Party, Li Jun Sok, arrived in Kyiv. The delegation visited the burial places of tortured civilians in Bucha and inspected the destroyed residential areas in Irpen.

The EU has already prepared a plan to abandon Russian gas, said the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak, citing EU Commissioner Thierry Breton. The plan will include 50 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas imports from the United States or Qatar, as well as an additional 10 billion that will come through pipelines. In addition, the transition to green energy will play an important role.