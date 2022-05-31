EU leaders will consider Ukraineʼs application to join the European Union in June

The leaders of the European Union will consider Ukraineʼs application for EU membership at its next summit in June.

This is stated in the conclusions of the European Council on Ukraine, published after the first day of the summit.

"The European Council takes note of the preparation of the Commissionʼs conclusions on the application for EU membership of Ukraine, as well as Moldova and Georgia, and will return to this issue at its June meeting," the document said.

In addition, the leaders stated that the European Union remains committed to further strengthening Ukraineʼs defense capabilities. The EU leaders welcomed the approval of their decision to increase Ukraineʼs military support under the European Peace Fund. They also welcomed the approval of the decision to suspend import duties on all Ukrainian exports to the EU for one year.