In June, EU heads of states and governments will discuss Ukraineʼs application

In June this year, EU heads of states and governments will discuss Ukraineʼs application to join the bloc.

"Ukraineʼs request to join the EU will be the subject of discussions at the level of heads of states and governments during the European Council in June," said a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry, whose words were published on the agencyʼs website. This meeting, according to the EU action schedule, will take place on June 23-24.

He also reiterated the words of French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian that "Ukraine is part of the European family."