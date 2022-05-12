In June, EU heads of states and governments will discuss Ukraineʼs application

In June this year, EU heads of states and governments will discuss Ukraineʼs application to join the bloc.
"Ukraineʼs request to join the EU will be the subject of discussions at the level of heads of states and governments during the European Council in June," said a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry, whose words were published on the agencyʼs website. This meeting, according to the EU action schedule, will take place on June 23-24.
He also reiterated the words of French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian that "Ukraine is part of the European family."
- On February 28, after the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraineʼs accession to the EU.
- On April 8, in Kyiv, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen presented the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a questionnaire on Ukraineʼs membership in the European Union.
- On May 9, Ukraine completed the second part of the questionnaire to obtain the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union.