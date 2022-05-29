Welt: During the last 9 weeks of the war, Germany has provided almost no weapons to Ukraine — neither heavy nor light

During the last 9 weeks of the war in Ukraine, Germany has failed to meet Kyivʼs demands for weapons, neither light nor heavy. Ukraineʼs military support is kept to a minimum.

This was reported by the German newspaper Welt.

So far, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refused to supply Kyiv with German battle tanks and armored personnel carriers, citing agreements with NATO allies. But, as can be seen from the documents available in the editorial office, since the end of March, Germany has also almost not supplied small arms.

Thus, according to Ukraine, the last supply of anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons took place on March 25, more than two months ago: 2,000 Panzerfaust 3 missiles and 1,500 Strela anti-aircraft missiles. However, the need for these munitions is still there. In addition to the Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems and anti-tank weapons, the Ukrainian army also needs Harpoon anti-ship missiles. Ukraine confirmed the latter in a letter to Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht dated April 9 and May 1. Germany has not yet complied with these requests, although Chancellor Scholz has publicly promised further supplies.

Between March 30 and May 26, Ukraine received only two consignments of weapons from the federal government. According to the list, in mid-May, Germany sent 3,000 anti-tank mines and another 1,600 specialized targeted anti-tank mines. In April, Germany sent only spare parts for machine guns, radios, explosives, mines, grenades, as well as fuses and cords to them.