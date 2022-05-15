Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba: Germany will soon hand over the first batch of heavy weapons to Ukraine

Germany will soon hand over 155-mm self-propelled artillery units to Ukraine. This is the first heavy weapon that Berlin will hand over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba reported.

According to him, Ukrainian soldiers who are learning to use these devices have already started training in Germany.

"This will be the first heavy weapon that Germany will hand over to Ukraine. It will come some. And these self-propelled howitzers will smash the enemy who stepped on our land. A precedent has been set, the first psychological barrier has been overcome, ”Kuleba said.

He assured that negotiations regarding the transfer of other types of German weapons to Ukraine are underway.