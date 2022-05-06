Germany has confirmed the delivery of seven Panzerhaubitzen 2000 ACS to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has confirmed that her country will hand over seven Panzerhaubitzen 2000 self-propelled artillery units to Ukraine.

This was reported by Die Welt.

ACS will be delivered to Ukraine for current repairs. In addition, Germany will teach the Ukrainian military to use them.

Also, according to Lambrecht, artillery will be handed over as part of a joint package, ie in addition to training, there will be ammunition. She noted that some NATO members would also join the assistance.

Panzerhaubitze 2000 is a 155 mm self-propelled artillery installation. The range of the lesion is 30-36 kilometers. The ACS moves on its own chassis and has an automatic charging system, and is serviced by a crew of five.