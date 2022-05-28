Russian President Putin promised German Chancellor Scholz and French President Macron to open ways to export Ukrainian grain

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with Putin. They called on him to cease fire, withdraw troops and immediately begin direct talks with Zelenskyy for a diplomatic settlement.

The German Chancellor and the President of France also called on the President of Russia to improve the humanitarian situation of the civilian population.

Chancellor Scholz and President Macron also discussed with President Putin the aggravation of the global food situation as a result of Russiaʼs war of aggression. They say Putin has agreed to pave the way for Ukrainian grain exports. He allegedly promised that the routes cleared for cargo shipping would not be used by Russian warships to attack.