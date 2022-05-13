Chairman of the UN World Food Program — Putin: If you have a heart at all, open Ukrainian Black Sea ports

David Beasley, head of the UN World Food Program, has asked Russian President Putin to open Ukrainian Black Sea ports until their blockade has led to a global disaster.

This was reported by CNN.

"Millions of people around the world will die because these ports are being blocked," Beasley said.

Asked what he would say directly to Putin, the UN official said: "If you have any heart at all for the rest of the world, regardless of how you feel about Ukraine, you need to open up those ports."

Vital agricultural supplies from Ukraine, known as the breadbasket of the world, are stuck in a war-torn country as Russia blocks Odesa and neighboring ports.