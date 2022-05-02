May 2 events in Babelʼs review: The occupiers struck again in Odesa, “Bayraktars” destroyed two Russian boats near Zmiyiny

The day before, the Air Force shot down 10 Orlan drones, most of which are conducting air reconnaissance and adjusting the fire of the occupying artillery. The cost of one device "Orlan-10" depending on the configuration is $ 80-120 thousand. Today at dawn near the Zmiyiny Island "Bayraktars" destroyed two Russian boats "Raptor".

In Luhansk oblast during the day — three killed and three wounded, among the victims there is a child. The occupiers hit high-rise buildings in the city of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia oblast, six people were injured, two of them died.

Russian troops again launched a missile strike on Odesa. They hit the cityʼs infrastructure and religious buildings. The occupiers fired on the bridge across the Dniester estuary for the third time.

To date, Russia has illegally deported or transported 181,000 Ukrainian children to the occupied territories. The occupiers stole agricultural machinery in Melitopol. Some were transported all the way to Chechnya. However, the Russians were unable to launch this technique because it was blocked remotely.

Almost 4.5 million tons of grain are blocked in Ukrainian ports: products cannot be exported — sea routes are closed amid the Russian military invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Danish Foreign Minister Yeppe Kofod in Kyiv. Yesterday he met with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

The State Bureau of Investigation detained proxies of the former MP Ilya Kyva, who were to organize provocative actions involving aunts and destabilize the situation in the Odesa region. The first aide to the ex-Peopleʼs Deputy was to organize rallies in Odesa and other regions, and he was responsible for selecting "titushky". The second was hiding from law enforcement officers in Transcarpathia and was responsible for selecting aunts who guarded representatives of the Opposition Platform For Life political party during mass events in Kyiv and Odesa oblasts.

New Zealand has imposed sanctions on 170 members of the Federation Council and a number of Russian defense companies.

Ukraine received another € 495 million in grant funds from the World Bank. They will be spent on the social support of citizens.

Austria and Slovakia have decided to withdraw their veto on an embargo on Russian oil purchases following a change in Germanyʼs position. The ban could be passed in the coming days, but it is likely to take effect within months. Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said Hungary had not lifted its veto on a decision to ban Russian oil. Hungary does not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas. It is possible that the EU will make an exception for Hungary, and it will be able to continue to buy Russian oil.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that "Hitler also had Jewish blood" as an argument to confirm that President Vladimir Zelensky was "both a Jew and a Nazi." Israel responded to this remark: Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that Lavrovʼs words were "unforgivable, outrageous and a terrible historical error". Israel is waiting for an apology from Lavrov and summoned the Russian ambassador.