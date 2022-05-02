The war. Ukraine has evacuated about a hundred people from Azovstal, Russia has left the occupied Kherson Oblast territories without communication and is preparing to offense on Mykolayiv and Kryvyi Rih. Day 68: live coverage

Together with the UN and the Red Cross, Ukraine carried out the first evacuation of people from Azovstal. Among those rescued from the plant are women, children, and the elderly. The occupiers cut off Ukrainian mobile and Internet operators in the Kherson Oblast, increasing propaganda in the temporarily occupied areas. At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warns that Russia is preparing an offensive on Mykolayiv and Kryvyi Rih. Follow the key events of the 68th day of war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on May 1). This coverage is the copy of the one in Ukrainian: we provide the same detailed picture of the war for readers in both languages. The “...” sign means that the message is now being translated into English and will appear soon. Meanwhile you can support our work: we now rely mostly on the help from our readers. Thank you!