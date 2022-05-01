The war. 20 civilians managed to evacuate from Azovstal plant, the occupants hit Odesa with rocket missiles, Angelina Jolie came to Lviv. Day 67: live coverage

In Mariupol, 20 civilians rescued from the debris of Azovstal managed to evacuate. All of them are women and children, they went to Zaporizhzhia. The Russians hit Odesa Oblast with rocket missiles, destroying Odesa airport, it's unable to serve flights anymore. Hollywood actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie came to Lviv. She visited children injured due to the rocket attack on Kramatorsk train station, talked to the volunteers and to those who managed to escape the warzone. Follow the key events of the 67th day of war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on April 30). This coverage is the copy of the one in Ukrainian: we provide the same detailed picture of the war for readers in both languages. The “...” sign means that the message is now being translated into English and will appear soon. Meanwhile you can support our work: we now rely mostly on the help from our readers. Thank you!